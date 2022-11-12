Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.