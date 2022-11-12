Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
ATUSF stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
