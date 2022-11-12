Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading Down 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 368,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,949,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 343.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

