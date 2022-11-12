Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Trading Down 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 368,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,949,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
