Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 159,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Ambev by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Ambev by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 646,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambev by 1,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

