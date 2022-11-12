Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

