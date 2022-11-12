American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

