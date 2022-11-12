American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 235.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 190,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 133,694 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

