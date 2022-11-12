Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

