Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

