Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,925,475. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

