Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant Trading Up 1.2 %

Assurant Increases Dividend

AIZ opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

