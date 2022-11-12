Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

