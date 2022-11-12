AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

