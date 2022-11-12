Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $183.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $228.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

