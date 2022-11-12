Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after purchasing an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avnet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.