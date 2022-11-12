Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

