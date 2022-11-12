Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $130.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.