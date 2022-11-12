Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 118,584 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,584 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,527,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 258,629 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
SLQD stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.