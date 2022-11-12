Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

