Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

