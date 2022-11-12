Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,173 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day moving average of $317.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

