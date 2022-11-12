Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,961 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

