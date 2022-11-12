Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.