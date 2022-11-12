Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

