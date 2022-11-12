Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.82 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

