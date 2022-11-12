Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Textron worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

