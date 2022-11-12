Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 814.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

