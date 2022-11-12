Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 734.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,320 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.64 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

