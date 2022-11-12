Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,720 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.