Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 854,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

