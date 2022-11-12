Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.