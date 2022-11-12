Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after acquiring an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $183.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

