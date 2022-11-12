Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

