Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $227.58 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

