Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,624 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.33 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

