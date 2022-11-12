Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.