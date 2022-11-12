Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 195,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $88.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.