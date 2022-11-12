Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 956,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,042 shares of company stock worth $876,146. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

