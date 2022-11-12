Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.16. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

