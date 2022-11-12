Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

