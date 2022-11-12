Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Banco Bradesco traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 629429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.