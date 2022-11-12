Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 124,076 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.22% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $40,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

