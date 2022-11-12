Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,576 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

