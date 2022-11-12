Bank of Nova Scotia Has $36.09 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $36,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $41.12 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

