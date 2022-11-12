Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.33 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 664,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $572,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 366,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $46.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.