Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3,991.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.64% of QuidelOrtho worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

