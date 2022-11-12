Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $26.99 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 756,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.59% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 126.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kohl’s by 70.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.