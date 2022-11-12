Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 968.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,256 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

