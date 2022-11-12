Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 8,291 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.37.

FRC stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

