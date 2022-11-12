Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,811 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oracle by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Oracle by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

