Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

